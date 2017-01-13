Tuukka Rask Good To Go For Bruins After Leaving Game On Thursday

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask is “good” after leaving Thursday night’s game against the Nashville Predators with an apparent upper-body injury. He took a shot “straight in the neck” in the first period at Bridgestone Arena, as the netminder described to reporters after Friday’s Bruins practice.

Rask said that he also had to go through the NHL’s concussion protocol after the injury because the puck also caught a part of his jaw. But he added “I’ll be good” and was the first goalie off the ice at practice, indicating that he will be in net for the Bruins on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden.

Tuukka Rask is on the ice for practice. pic.twitter.com/XGruFjP7Vh — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 13, 2017

In other Bruins injury news, winger Matt Beleskey returned to practice for the first time since suffering a right knee injury on Dec. 3. Head coach Claude Julien said, however, that Beleskey is still not ready to return to game action.

Bruins defenseman Colin Miller will also not play on Saturday against the Flyers, Julien added. Miller has missed the past two games with a lower-body injury.