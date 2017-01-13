Wind Seemingly Cause Of Fallen Brookline Traffic Signal That Shut Down Route 9 East

BROOKLINE (CBS) — A traffic light on a metal pole was apparently knocked down by the wind Friday morning, prompting lane closures and traffic delays on Route 9 East.
Police shut down Route 9 East after police say the wind seemingly felled the signal between Cypress and Washington Streets at about 9 a.m. By 11 a.m., one lane of traffic was open again as crews cleaned up debris.
No one was injured in the incident, police say.
Officers will be at the Upper Devotion School, near where the signal fell, to direct traffic at dismissal time at 1:45 p.m.