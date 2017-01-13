Wind Seemingly Cause Of Fallen Brookline Traffic Signal That Shut Down Route 9 East

WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

January 13, 2017 11:25 AM
Filed Under: Brookline, Traffic Signal, Wind

BROOKLINE (CBS) — A traffic light on a metal pole was apparently knocked down by the wind Friday morning, prompting lane closures and traffic delays on Route 9 East.

Police shut down Route 9 East after police say the wind seemingly felled the signal between Cypress and Washington Streets at about 9 a.m. By 11 a.m., one lane of traffic was open again as crews cleaned up debris.

The light caused Route 9 East to be closed for a short time. (Photo from Brookline Police)

No one was injured in the incident, police say.

Officers will be at the Upper Devotion School, near where the signal fell, to direct traffic at dismissal time at 1:45 p.m.

