Wind Seemingly Cause Of Fallen Brookline Traffic Signal That Shut Down Route 9 East

BROOKLINE (CBS) — A traffic light on a metal pole was apparently knocked down by the wind Friday morning, prompting lane closures and traffic delays on Route 9 East.

Police shut down Route 9 East after police say the wind seemingly felled the signal between Cypress and Washington Streets at about 9 a.m. By 11 a.m., one lane of traffic was open again as crews cleaned up debris.

No one was injured in the incident, police say.

UPDATE: @MassDOT here-1 lane still closed. Cause most likely wind. Working with @BrooklinePublic Upper Devo School on dismissal plan. (551) https://t.co/0RF439rlOb — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) January 13, 2017

Officers will be at the Upper Devotion School, near where the signal fell, to direct traffic at dismissal time at 1:45 p.m.