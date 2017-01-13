‘Sadie,’ Other Sick Puppies Have Police Investigating Woman

CLINTON (CBS) — The Animal Rescue League of Boston and two police departments are investigating a woman selling extremely sick puppies to unsuspecting customers who are now emotionally and financially depleted.

Sadie briefly had a case of the hiccups Friday night, but overcoming that is literally a hiccup in the little lady’s recovery.

“Two days prior, I lost my best friend. I was like ‘I can’t do this again.’ ” said George DiPietro, who adopted Sadie.

DiPietro wore a sweatshirt with the picture of his dog, Loki, who passed away at the end of December. Overcome with sadness and loneliness, he went on Craigslist and fell in love.

“The eyes were a big part of it. They were very similar to Loki,” said DiPietro.

He brought home Sadie and the next day it was obvious the pup was very sick. At 8 weeks, she had worms and Parvo.

“It causes vomiting, diarrhea, and they decline very quickly, “said Nicole Breda, lead veterinarian at Boston Veterinary Care at ARL.

The Animal Rescue League is investigating 7 recent cases connected to the same dog breeder. Some of the dogs died.

Sadie came with paperwork saying she was vaccinated against Parvo, which she was not. DiPietro admits there were red flags about the breeder, who authorities say changes her name and contact information frequently. He met up with her in the Charlton McDonald’s parking lot.

“The postings for the pit bulls and German shepherds had been flagged for removal,” said DiPietro.

Once Sadie became ill, DiPietro could no longer reach the woman.

He posted the story online in an effort to cover the vet bills. Eight days at the emergency vet and almost $8,000 later, Sadie is home recovering.

DiPietro said he would do it again just to save Sadie, but no one else should have their emotions preyed on by a woman selling sick puppies.

“We don’t care about the money. We want her to serve time for bringing pain into people’s lives, said DiPietro.