Patriots-Texans Divisional Round Predictions

BOSTON (CBS) — The playoff finally hit Gillette Stadium on Saturday night, when the New England Patriots welcome the Houston Texans for an AFC Divisional round match up.

The Patriots enter this one heavy favorites, and not many are giving the Texans much of a chance. Here is how the CBS Boston sports team sees Saturday’s playoff game playing out:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

Since returning from his four-game suspension, Tom Brady has been a man on a mission. This week, Houston comes to New England. In about three weeks, the Patriots plan to head to Houston.

The Texans have never won in Foxboro and the Patriots want to make sure it stays that way on Saturday night.

Patriots 28, Texans 10

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

There really are two scenarios that could give Houston a chance. First, the Texans force numerous turnovers, creating quick score opportunities. Second, the Texans defense gets to Tom Brady early and often.

Other than that, expect the Patriots to roll as they are home, healthy, and again, led by Tom Brady, on a mission.

Patriots 34, Texans 10

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

It’s so hard for anyone to take the Texans in this game because they have given you zero reason to think they can hang with the Patriots. The Pats have beaten them seven of the last eight times they’ve squared off, and they have never lost to the Texans at Gillette Stadium.

New England has beaten Houston with Tom Brady, and they’ve beaten them with Jacoby Brissett. They won back in September without Dion Lewis and Dont’a Hightower. To put it mildly, the Pats beat up on the Houston Texans.

Houston can wear their letterman jackets. They can have J.J. Watt on the field before the game. None of it will matter.

This Patriots team is real strong and these guys seem to be extra hungry. They are as motivated as any group that’s been here in a while, and they’re also rested. The Pats have something to show; they want to keep their foot on the gas pedal and I think they will do plenty of damage against the Texans.

Patriots 30, Texans 13

Mike “Sarge” Riley, 98.5 The Sports Hub/WBZ NewsRadio 1030am

The Texans will surprise people and hang around with the Patriots for at least the first quarter, maybe even the first half. But in the end Tom Brady will punch a ticket back to the AFC Championship and we’ll also say farewell to Vince Wilfork.

Patriots 31, Texans 16

Adam Kaufman, 98.5 The Sports Hub/WBZ NewsRadio 1030am

Tom Brady is 5-1 against the Texans in his career. Oh, and the Texans are 2-6 on the road this year.

The Patriots have won seven of eight all-time against the Texans, the wins by an average of 18.4 points. In four meetings in Foxboro, New England has topped Houston by a total of 101 points.

Sure, there’s familiarity in personnel, but that’s not going to work to the Texans’ advantage. They have a good defense, but it’s not nearly equipped to contain a mostly healthy Pats offense. On the other side, Brock Osweiler is terrible. Well-paid, but terrible. There’s a reason Brady’s crew is favored by 16.

This is going to be a bloodbath.

Patriots 36, Texans 10

