Nursing Home Aide Charged With Stealing Jewelry From Patients

BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly stole jewelry, including wedding rings, from the New Hampshire nursing home where she worked.

Bedford Police arrested Megan Lakos and charged her with three counts of theft by unauthorized taking.

Officers had responded to a Bedford nursing home three times in October after patients reported items missing from their rooms.

Police found that Lakos, who worked as an aide at the nursing home, had allegedly been stealing the items and selling them at an area pawn shop.

Lakos turned herself in to police on Thursday.

She was held on $10,000 person recognizance bail and is next expected to appear in court on February 9.