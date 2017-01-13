Armed Robberies Worry North Quincy Neighborhood

QUINCY (CBS) — A north Quincy neighborhood is on edge Friday evening, after three people have been robbed at gunpoint in their own driveways.

“We’re asking people to be vigilant,” Quincy Police Sgt. Karyn Barkas said.

In one incident several days ago, two women were getting out of their car, when a man approached and pulled a gun. Then, he beat one of them and took their purses.

A man was robbed by apparently the same man Friday morning. He, too, was victimized as he was exiting his car in the driveway of his home.

Kate Kearns walks all over the neighborhood, but says now she’s having second thoughts.

“This is a very safe neighborhood, but I’m now going to be cautious about who I interact with,” Kearns told WBZ.