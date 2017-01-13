NightSide – Should Leaf Blowers Be Banned?

BOSTON (CBS) – Newton, Massachusetts is considering a ban on leaf blowers during the summer months over concern that they make too much noise. While we can all agree that leaf blowers are fairly loud, is an outright ban really the best answer? Tonight, Dan welcomes Phil Jepsen, a Newton landscaper, and Newton City Councilor Ted Hess-Mahan into the studio to talk about the ban and the reaction they’ve received from both sides of the issue. Would you support a ban on leaf blowers in your city or town?

Originally broadcast January 12th, 2017.