BOSTON (CBS) – Rodney James Quine has been serving a life sentence without parole since 1980 after being convicted of robbery, kidnapping, and murder. Last Friday, Quine became the first U.S. inmate to receive state-funded sex reassignment surgery. Is this really the best use of taxpayer money? Are you ok with using state money to pay for a prisoner’s surgery that addresses a non-life threatening issue?

Originally broadcast January 12th, 2017.