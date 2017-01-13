NightSide – Boycott L.L. Bean?

BOSTON (CBS) – Linda Bean, one of fifty family members that own retail giant L.L. Bean, donated sixty thousand dollars to Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign. As a result, an organization called Grab Your Wallet has added L.L. Bean to a list of retailers that are pro-Trump, encouraging people to boycott them. Do you support this idea of partisan shopping? Do you consider a company owner’s views or beliefs when spending your money? Or is this just further dividing our country and hurting everyday working Americans?

Originally broadcast January 12th, 2017.