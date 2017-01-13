WBZ4[1]
LeGarrette Blount Removed From Patriots Injury Report, Will Play Vs. Texans

January 13, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: AFC Divisional Round, Houston Texans, LeGarrette Blount, Malcolm Mitchell, New England Patriots, NFL Playoffs, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Over the illness that sidelined him from two practices this week, running back LeGarrette Blount was removed from the Patriots’ injury report on Friday.

That means Blount is good to go for Saturday’s playoff game against the Houston Texans, giving New England their bruising back for the AFC Divisional Round tilt.

Blount was a big part of the Patriots offense during the regular season, rushing for an NFL-leading 18 touchdowns. Two of those scores came back in Week 3 in New England’s 27-0 win over the Texans, as he rushed for 104 yards on 24 carries, breaking a 41-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell is the only player listed with a designation on Friday’s report, listed as “questionable” for Saturday’s game with a knee injury he suffered in Week 16. Fellow receiver Danny Amendola is listed as a full participant on Friday, though the Patriots didn’t actually practice.

For the Texans, safety Quintin Demps (hamstring) and linebacker John Simon (chest) were both limited on Friday and deemed “questionable” for Saturday’s game. Corner A.J. Bouye and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins were both limited on Friday, but expected to play.

Tune in to Saturday’s Patriots-Texans playoff game on WBZ-TV and 98.5 The Sports Hub — the flagship stations of the New England Patriots. Kickoff is set for 8:15pm, with pregame coverage beginning on 98.5 FM at 5pm and on WBZ-TV at 6pm. Stay tuned for a special edition of Patriots GameDay at 7pm, and Patriots 5th Quarter following the game. The Sports Hub will bring you three hours of postgame reaction and analysis following the game!

