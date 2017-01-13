‘Awesome’ Alaskan Pats Fan Travels To Foxboro For Texans Game

FOXBORO (CBS) — Joyce Davis said meeting Patriots owner Robert Kraft Friday at Gillette Stadium compares with her wedding and the birth of her child.

Kraft called Davis, “awesome.”

Why is the owner of four Super Bowl rings so impressed with Davis?

For two reasons: First, she’s a member of the military. She’s a Chief Master Sergeant with the Air National Guard. And second: She traveled 15 hours from Anchorage, Alaska, where she lives, to see the game.

The Providence, Rhode Island native bought a ticket for the playoff game online and then thought she would email the Patriots to see if she could be part of their pregame flag presentation that honors the military.

They said yes.

Friday, Robert Kraft replaced Joyce’s ticket in the upper level of the stadium with a front row club seat.

She was given a pass to the The Hall At Patriot Place.

Joyce came with gifts, too. She presented Mr. Kraft with a sweatshirt that says “Alaska” on it.

She also brought one for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Of course, that one was a hoodie.