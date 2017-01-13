WBZ4[1]
WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Estranged Wife Says Man Named Person Of Interested In Blackstone Death Is Dangerous

January 13, 2017 5:15 PM By Beth Germano
Filed Under: Beth Germano, Blackstone, Glenn Armstrong, Rachel Armstrong

BLACKSTONE (CBS) –The estranged wife of a Blackstone man who is a “person of interest” in the death of his father says he’s capable of uncontrolled violence.

The body of 83-year-old Walter Armstrong was found inside his Summer Street home in Blackstone after police did a well-being check and made the discovery. Police say 48-year-old Glenn Armstrong was gone in his father’s Chevy pick-up truck. On Thursday he was arrested in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, after running out of gas.

Glenn Armstrong (State Police photo)

Glenn Armstrong (State Police photo)

Police in New Jersey found an outstanding Massachusetts warrant to submit a court-ordered DNA sample and arrested Armstrong.

Rachel Armstrong, his estranged wife, says the circumstances are troubling.

Rachel Armstrong is Glenn Armstrong's estranged wife. (WBZ-TV)

Rachel Armstrong is Glenn Armstrong's estranged wife. (WBZ-TV)

“His mental health disorders have him ramping through society acting as if he’s an animal,” she said. “It’s horrific, there’s no excuses for it, he needs to be stopped.”

She says Armstrong has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and paranoia. He’s been in and out of jail for years, including a stint in federal prison for threatening to kill former President Bill Clinton, who was vacationing on Martha’s Vineyard with his family in 1994.

Glenn Armstrong wanted in death of his father in Blackstone (Image credit Mike LaCrosse/WBZ)

Glenn Armstrong wanted in death of his father in Blackstone (Image credit Mike LaCrosse/WBZ)

Rachel says domestic violence tore their marriage apart and she has had numerous restraining orders against him. She now finds some relief he’s in custody again.

“I can actually go wherever I want to go and lay my head on my pillow and know I’m not going to be in any fear, I know where he’s at,” she said.

Looking at his mug shot in the news tells the story, Rachel adds.

“I see a man that’s without his medication, I see a man that’s in dire need of help, he’s always needed help,” she said.

Armstrong was arraigned in New Jersey as a fugitive from justice and held on $300,000 bail. He will stay in the Burlington County Jail in New Jersey until Massachusetts authorities start the extradition process. The district attorney won’t yet say if he’ll face further charges in the death of his father.

