WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Breer: Why The Texans Defense Is Better Without J.J. Watt

January 13, 2017 9:42 AM
Filed Under: Albert Breer, NFL, Sports News, Toucher And Rich

BOSTON (CBS) — The Houston Texans finished the 2016 regular season in first place in total defense, and they did it while playing most of the season with three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt on the shelf. How is that possible? There’s a case to be made that the defense is actually better off as a unit without Watt on the field.

That’s what Albert Breer of The MMQB discussed with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Friday. The fact that the Texans have played so great without Watt isn’t so much a reflection on Watt as a player, as he is clearly one of the most dominant players in the National Football League when healthy. It’s more an issue that Watt’s talent is so great that the defensive scheme almost demands to be catered toward him.

Breer believes that some Texans players feel that way themselves.

“There are some players there that feel like, because J.J. sometimes plays outside the scheme and sometimes has to have things set up a certain way to get the best out of him, that they’re all better collectively … when he’s not in there,” said Breer. “The way the defense is constructed [without Watt], it sets up so if everybody is doing a little bit then you get a lot out of everybody.”

Breer likened the Texans’ defensive improvement without Watt to the Patriots getting better on offense after they traded Randy Moss in 2010, or the Detroit Lions’ offensive improvement after the retirement of former All-Pro wideout Calvin Johnson. The singular dominant talent can often take away from the rest of the group – and the coaches fall into the trap.

“I think sometimes there’s this effect … a coach gets a talent like that – like a Randy Moss, like a J.J. Watt, like a Calvin Johnson – and it’s almost like you have this responsibility to get the most out of that player,” said Breer. “It’s almost like you have to, because you’ve got this guy, because he’s being paid a certain amount, because he’s got this athleticism, you have to do some things that maybe you wouldn’t do otherwise to get the most out of that individual player.

“I know sometimes coaches would rather have 11 very good players than one incredible player and a bunch of guys who have to do certain things to accommodate that one guy.”

Of course, it helps the Texans that they have former No. 1 overall draft pick Jadeveon Clowney, who has emerged as a game-changing talent on the defensive line in Watt’s absence. Linebacker Whitney Mercilus was also a second team All-Pro selection in 2016. But Breer noted that they also improved this season because of a guy like Watt making his teammates work harder to get to his level.

“You look at guys like Clowney and Whitney Mercilus. Maybe they’re playing better without Watt in there, but part of the reason they’re as good as they are is because Watt set the bar so high for everybody else,” he said.

Breer also touched upon Watt’s presence on the field for the Texans despite being injured and the likelihood of Josh McDaniels possibly joining the San Francisco 49ers. Listen to the full podcast below:

More from Toucher and Rich
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia