Boston’s Best Indoor Playgrounds

Just because it’s the middle of another frigid New England winter doesn’t mean it’s too cold to take the kids to a playground. That’s because in the Boston area there are plenty of great indoor play places to spend the day when you can’t be outside. Here are some perfect venues you can bring your young children to burn off some energy, even if the temperature is below freezing.



Imagine

23 Bay State Road

Cambridge, Massachusetts 02138

(617) 661-0077

http://www.imaginecambridge.com/ 23 Bay State RoadCambridge, Massachusetts 02138(617) 661-0077 Imagine offers plenty of opportunities for children to do just that. They can let their imaginations run wild in an interactive play town that features a pretend library, restaurant, grocery store and more. There is also a ball pit, swings, a bounce house, and other activities. And when the weather does warm up, there’s an outdoor play area as well. Parking is available in the facility’s front and back lots.



Kids’ Fun Stop

1566-1580 VFW Parkway

West Roxbury, Massachusetts

(617) 325-0800

http://www.kidsfunstop.com/ 1566-1580 VFW ParkwayWest Roxbury, Massachusetts(617) 325-0800 Kids’ Fun Stop in West Roxbury offers an indoor play space that it says is perfect for children crawling through six years old. The play place offers healthy snacks available for purchase, while also inviting parents and caregivers to pack a lunch for the day. Kids’ Fun Stop is open seven days a week, rain or shine at 9:30 a.m.



Inside Playground

100 Parker Street

Watertown, Massachusetts 02472

(617) 923-1772

https://bostonindoorplayground.com/ 100 Parker StreetWatertown, Massachusetts 02472(617) 923-1772 Open for families since 2009, Inside Playground has more than 1,000 members and thousands of walk-in visitors each month. Inside offers daily rates that give children the opportunity to enjoy inflatables, puzzles, dolls, dress up, Legos, a giant pirate ship and more.



The Playplace

15A Elm Street

Somerville, Massachusetts 02143

(617) 237-0254

http://www.playplacesomerville.com/ 15A Elm StreetSomerville, Massachusetts 02143(617) 237-0254 The Playplace has more than drop-in play, offering classes, play groups, child care and birthday parties. Healthy and organic snacks and drinks are available for purchase, and for the grownups there is free coffee, tea and WIFI. Visitors can walk and park their stroller outside, take the bus or hop on a T to nearby Porter Square. In addition, there is also on-street parking.