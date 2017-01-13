Boston’s Best Indoor Playgrounds

Imagine
23 Bay State Road
Cambridge, Massachusetts 02138
(617) 661-0077
http://www.imaginecambridge.com/
Imagine offers plenty of opportunities for children to do just that. They can let their imaginations run wild in an interactive play town that features a pretend library, restaurant, grocery store and more. There is also a ball pit, swings, a bounce house, and other activities. And when the weather does warm up, there’s an outdoor play area as well. Parking is available in the facility’s front and back lots.
Kids’ Fun Stop
1566-1580 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, Massachusetts
(617) 325-0800
http://www.kidsfunstop.com/
Kids’ Fun Stop in West Roxbury offers an indoor play space that it says is perfect for children crawling through six years old. The play place offers healthy snacks available for purchase, while also inviting parents and caregivers to pack a lunch for the day. Kids’ Fun Stop is open seven days a week, rain or shine at 9:30 a.m.
Inside Playground
100 Parker Street
Watertown, Massachusetts 02472
(617) 923-1772
https://bostonindoorplayground.com/
Open for families since 2009, Inside Playground has more than 1,000 members and thousands of walk-in visitors each month. Inside offers daily rates that give children the opportunity to enjoy inflatables, puzzles, dolls, dress up, Legos, a giant pirate ship and more.
The Playplace
15A Elm Street
Somerville, Massachusetts 02143
(617) 237-0254
http://www.playplacesomerville.com/
The Playplace has more than drop-in play, offering classes, play groups, child care and birthday parties. Healthy and organic snacks and drinks are available for purchase, and for the grownups there is free coffee, tea and WIFI. Visitors can walk and park their stroller outside, take the bus or hop on a T to nearby Porter Square. In addition, there is also on-street parking.
VinKari Safari
10 Micro Drive
Woburn, Massachusetts 01801
(781) 933-1818
http://www.vinkarisafari.com/
A short drive from Boston, VinKari Safari in Woburn is a family-owned and operated play place. The business owners say they were frustrated by venues that weren’t open to the public all year round, so they decided to open a spot of their own. VinKari Safari has been awarded as a top indoor playground several times in various publications.