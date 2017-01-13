WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

BU Study Finds Connection Between Concussion And Alzheimer’s Disease

January 13, 2017 11:05 AM By Kim Tunnicliffe
Filed Under: Concussions

BOSTON (CBS) – New research from the Boston University School of Medicine suggests there may be more of a link between concussions and Alzheimer’s disease than previously thought.

Jasmeet Hayes, the co-author of the new study, spoke to WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe about the findings.

Hayes and her team studied 160 Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans in their 30s, some who had suffered concussions.

Researchers found that mild head trauma may accelerate the progression of Alzheimer’s in people who have a genetic predisposition to the disease.

“Really I feel that the story is trying to intervene at an earlier point in someone’s life so if we know they’re at high risk for Alzeheimer’s later in their life, can we intervene when they’re in their 30s and 40s in order to prevent that later degeneration?” said Hayes.

Hayes said the study is promising because of the age of the participants who were studied.

“Perhaps we can try and see who might be at risk for later neurodegenerative disease much earlier in their lifespan,” said Hayes. “A lot of the drug studies for Alzheimer’s disease, a lot of them tend to fail because they look at the brain when it’s already so far gone.”

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports

More from Kim Tunnicliffe
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia