WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Keller @ Large: Give The Obamas Credit As Parents

January 13, 2017 8:53 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Obama Family

BOSTON (CBS) – If you’re a parent, you don’t need me to tell you – making sure your kids do their homework and develop good study habits is one of the toughest and most important jobs you have. Sometimes even the best parents need a little help, like a celebrity role model to point to.

Now, you’ve got one.

The other night when President Obama gave his farewell address in Chicago, he was surrounded by close friends, aides and family. But when he gave a warm shout-out to his wife and daughters, his 15-year-old daughter Sasha was conspicuously missing. Naturally, this touched off a hashtag, #WhereIsSasha, and a flurry of speculation about what might have caused her to miss such an important moment.

It turns out that Sasha, a sophomore at a demanding private school in Washington, had a final exam in science scheduled for the next day, and was home studying for it. Asked about it later, Mrs. Obama said her daughter was told: “You know the Obamas, girl. Sorry! You have to take your test. You can say goodbye later.”

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia (right) and Sasha (left) walk to board Air Force One at Cape Cod Air Force Station on August 21, 2016 (Photo credit NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia (right) and Sasha (left) walk to board Air Force One at Cape Cod Air Force Station on August 21, 2016 (Photo credit NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Whatever else you may think about the Obama years, you’ve got to give the first couple credit for proper child-rearing.

I loved it when they persuaded the first lady’s mother to move into the White House with them to help oversee the girls, and all that loving discipline appears to have paid off.

We don’t know much about and rarely hear about the Obama daughters, in itself a tribute to their parents’ oversight. But we do know this – if Sasha Obama did well on that test this week, she doesn’t have to look far for who to thank for it.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia