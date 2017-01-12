Tom Brady Wins AFC Offensive Player Of The Year For NFL 101 Awards

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady may not win the NFL MVP Award after his superb 2016 regular season, but he won’t go without being honored. Brady has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Year as part of the NFL 101 Awards, which will present him with the honor at the 47th annual gala event at the Westin Crown Center Hotel in Kansas City.

Brady compiled one of the best seasons of his Hall of Fame career in 2016, going 11-1 and throwing 28 touchdowns with just two interceptions and a 112.2 passer rating. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan beat him out for First Team AP All-Pro honors, however, while Brady had to settle for the second team, leaving the MVP award up in the air. This is Brady’s fifth time winning AFC Offensive Player of the Year at the 101 Awards.

The NFL 101 Awards may not have the same kind of widespread recognition and prestige as the MVP Award or All-Pro team, but the event is for a good cause. The NFL 101 Awards benefits the University of Kansas Hospital’s Sports Medicine & Performance Center, a non-profit organization that “strives to prevent injury and improve the health and wellness of student-athletes throughout the region,” according to a press release.

Also among the winners: Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio won the AFC Coach of the Year; Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett won the NFC Coach of the Year; Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott won the NFC Offensive Player of the Year; Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack won the AFC Defensive Player of the Year; and New York Giants safety Landon Collins won the NFC Defensive Player of the Year.

The winners are determined through voting by a “selection committee of national media,” many of which presumably also vote for the MVP and All-Pro teams. It’s unclear if this award increases Brady’s chances of winning a third MVP award, but it’s certainly a nice honor for a worthy cause, anyway. Can’t hate on that.

