WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Tom Brady Wins AFC Offensive Player Of The Year For NFL 101 Awards

January 12, 2017 8:08 AM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Tom Brady

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady may not win the NFL MVP Award after his superb 2016 regular season, but he won’t go without being honored. Brady has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Year as part of the NFL 101 Awards, which will present him with the honor at the 47th annual gala event at the Westin Crown Center Hotel in Kansas City.

Brady compiled one of the best seasons of his Hall of Fame career in 2016, going 11-1 and throwing 28 touchdowns with just two interceptions and a 112.2 passer rating. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan beat him out for First Team AP All-Pro honors, however, while Brady had to settle for the second team, leaving the MVP award up in the air. This is Brady’s fifth time winning AFC Offensive Player of the Year at the 101 Awards.

The NFL 101 Awards may not have the same kind of widespread recognition and prestige as the MVP Award or All-Pro team, but the event is for a good cause. The NFL 101 Awards benefits the University of Kansas Hospital’s Sports Medicine & Performance Center, a non-profit organization that “strives to prevent injury and improve the health and wellness of student-athletes throughout the region,” according to a press release.

Also among the winners: Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio won the AFC Coach of the Year; Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett won the NFC Coach of the Year; Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott won the NFC Offensive Player of the Year; Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack won the AFC Defensive Player of the Year; and New York Giants safety Landon Collins won the NFC Defensive Player of the Year.

The winners are determined through voting by a “selection committee of national media,” many of which presumably also vote for the MVP and All-Pro teams. It’s unclear if this award increases Brady’s chances of winning a third MVP award, but it’s certainly a nice honor for a worthy cause, anyway. Can’t hate on that.

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia