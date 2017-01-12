WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Tom Brady Removed From Patriots’ Injury Report

January 12, 2017 5:14 PM
BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is “fresh as lettuce” as the Patriots prepare to host the Houston Texans.

The quarterback was removed from the Patriots’ injury report on Thursday, after appearing on Wednesday’s report as a full participant due to a lingering thigh issue. That means that Brady is as close to being 100 percent healthy as any player can be in the middle of January.

The lone Patriots player to miss practice on Thursday was LeGarrette Blount, who missed his second straight session due to illness.

The complete injury report for both teams is below.

PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB LeGarrette Blount (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION
WR Danny Amendola (ankle)

REMOVED FROM LIST
QB Tom Brady (thigh)
CB Cyrus Jones (knee)
WR Matthew Slater (foot)

TEXANS

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB A.J. Bouye (groin)
S Quintin Demps (hamstring)
WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee)
LB John Simon (chest)

FULL PARTICIPATION
G Jeff Allen (ankle)
T Chris Clark (ankle)
DE Jadeveon Clowney (elbow/wrist)
LB Brian Cushing (ankle)
TE Ryan Griffin (quadriceps)
S Andre Hal (foot)
CB Jonathan Joseph (calf)
LB Whitney Mercilus (knee)
LB Brian Peters (foot)
QB Tom Savage (concussion)

