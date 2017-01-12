Tom Brady Removed From Patriots’ Injury Report

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is “fresh as lettuce” as the Patriots prepare to host the Houston Texans.

The quarterback was removed from the Patriots’ injury report on Thursday, after appearing on Wednesday’s report as a full participant due to a lingering thigh issue. That means that Brady is as close to being 100 percent healthy as any player can be in the middle of January.

The lone Patriots player to miss practice on Thursday was LeGarrette Blount, who missed his second straight session due to illness.

The complete injury report for both teams is below.

PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB LeGarrette Blount (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Danny Amendola (ankle)

REMOVED FROM LIST

QB Tom Brady (thigh)

CB Cyrus Jones (knee)

WR Matthew Slater (foot)

TEXANS

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB A.J. Bouye (groin)

S Quintin Demps (hamstring)

WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee)

LB John Simon (chest)

FULL PARTICIPATION

G Jeff Allen (ankle)

T Chris Clark (ankle)

DE Jadeveon Clowney (elbow/wrist)

LB Brian Cushing (ankle)

TE Ryan Griffin (quadriceps)

S Andre Hal (foot)

CB Jonathan Joseph (calf)

LB Whitney Mercilus (knee)

LB Brian Peters (foot)

QB Tom Savage (concussion)