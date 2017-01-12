Tom Brady Removed From Patriots’ Injury Report

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is “fresh as lettuce” as the Patriots prepare to host the Houston Texans.
The quarterback was removed from the Patriots’ injury report on Thursday, after appearing on Wednesday’s report as a full participant due to a lingering thigh issue. That means that Brady is as close to being 100 percent healthy as any player can be in the middle of January.
The lone Patriots player to miss practice on Thursday was LeGarrette Blount, who missed his second straight session due to illness.
The complete injury report for both teams is below.
PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB LeGarrette Blount (illness)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)
FULL PARTICIPATION
WR Danny Amendola (ankle)
REMOVED FROM LIST
QB Tom Brady (thigh)
CB Cyrus Jones (knee)
WR Matthew Slater (foot)
TEXANS
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB A.J. Bouye (groin)
S Quintin Demps (hamstring)
WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee)
LB John Simon (chest)
FULL PARTICIPATION
G Jeff Allen (ankle)
T Chris Clark (ankle)
DE Jadeveon Clowney (elbow/wrist)
LB Brian Cushing (ankle)
TE Ryan Griffin (quadriceps)
S Andre Hal (foot)
CB Jonathan Joseph (calf)
LB Whitney Mercilus (knee)
LB Brian Peters (foot)
QB Tom Savage (concussion)