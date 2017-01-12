Patriots Wives Help Homeless In Boston

WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

January 12, 2017 5:55 PM
BOSTON (CBS) – As the Patriots get set to fight for another Super Bowl shot, the Patriots Women’s Association is channeling its playoff energy in another direction, helping the homeless.

On Thursday, players’ wives and significant others, as well as Patriots cheerleaders, made a special delivery and a special meal for young people who are trying to find a better way.

The group of women spent the morning hauling boxes stuffed with gear most of us take for granted during a New England winter, a donation from the Patriots Charitable Foundation for Bridge Over Troubled Waters in Boston.

Everybody gets a pair of winter gloves, a winter scarf, this great winter hat. And specially designed coats.

Not only are they warm, but they also convert into sleeping bags. Since “Bridge” serves homeless young people, that can be a life saver.

Patriots wives and girlfriends volunteer at Bridge Over Troubled Waters (WBZ-TV)

“They can’t afford to buy their own coats. That will mean that 100 young people on the streets will be warm,” says Elisabeth Jackson, the Executive Director of the agency.

The Patriot women also prepared lunch for the kids who come to Bridge to earn a GED, to see a doctor or for help getting off the streets.

“There’s so many people that are so less fortunate, and to be able to make some impact in that is very gratifying,” says Mackenzie Dempsey, Pats center Dave Andrews fiancee.

“To be able to serve in Boston and learn about the community our guys play for, I think, is really cool,” adds Emily Stratton punter Ryan Allen’s girlfriend.

“My husband and I have made it a huge priority in our lives to give back. We’re grateful for the opportunity the Patriots have given us to be here and be with the wives and girlfriends who are so excited to be involved and be a part of the community,” says Marissa Von Noy who is married to linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

For the young people, the feeling is mutual. “These are the best visits. Everybody’s together, everybody’s talking,” says Jay Rivera who comes to Bridge every day to take classes.

“That people actually care, people know what the struggle is for us. It’s really heartwarming,” says Dustin Pardy, who received help finding a job at Bridge.

