NightSide – Does The National Media Despise Donald Trump?

January 12, 2017 1:15 AM By Dan Rea
BOSTON (CBS) – Donald Trump, who will take over as President of the United States in just over a week, took to the podium today to give his first press conference since July. At times, the President-elect was very confrontational with media members over unverified accusations that were published by Buzzfeed yesterday. Labeling the reports “fake news”, Trump called the publishing of unsubstantiated allegations disgusting and disgraceful. Does the national news media have an agenda against Donald Trump? How can Trump succeed as president if the mainstream media is so bent on attacking him at every turn? Should Trump refuse to hold future press conferences?

Originally broadcast January 11th, 2017.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

