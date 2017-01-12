Police Spread The Word About Netflix Phishing Scam

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Heads up, Netflix viewers.

Cyber experts and law enforcement are warning that there’s a new scam targeting the personal information and credit card data of Netflix customers in the United States.

FireEye, a cyber security company, said this week that there’s a sophisticated phishing campaign that sends an email to Netflix users asking them to update their membership information. Clicking the link sends the user to a website that looks like the real Netflix login page.

After logging in, FireEye says the victims are brought to more webpages to enter additional personal and billing information.

Framingham police is one of the many law enforcement departments getting the word out, telling residents that the scam was “very active.”

Netflix says it will never ask for users’ personal information in an email, including billing info, social security number or password.