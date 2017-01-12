LeGarrette Blount (Illness) Misses Practice For Second Straight Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday with an undisclosed illness.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Blount initially was present at Gillette Stadium but left in the middle of the morning before Thursday’s practice started. He also noted that most of the “heavy lifting” for the Patriots’ practices has already taken place, indicating that Blount could still play and get his regular workload on Saturday night against the Texans.

Blount rushed 24 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3 against the Texans, including a backbreaking 41-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to put the Patriots up 27-0. He led the Patriots with a 1,161 rushing yards and a league-leading 18 touchdowns in the regular season.

Practice squad receiver Devin Lucien was the only other Patriots player to miss practice on Thursday.