John Wall: Scuffle With Jae Crowder ‘Just A Little Trash Talking’ [VIDEO]

BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics forward Jae Crowder and Washington Wizards point guard John Wall had to be separated after the end of the Celtics’ 117-108 win on Wednesday night. The two yelled at each other and got in each other’s faces, with Crowder pointing his finger in Wall’s face and Wall slapping back.

Crowder, however, dismissed the incident when asked by reporters about it after the game.

“You all want to talk about the game?” said Crowder to the first question about the scuffle. Wall, however, explained that it was just a matter of tempers flaring up and not a big deal.

“We knew there was going to be some trash talking,” said Wall. “We knew it was going to be a physical game. That’s all it was. Just a little trash talking and a physical game.”

Security apparently didn’t think the scuffle was just a minor isolated incident. ESPN’s Chris Forsberg tweeted after the game that there were five Boston police officers standing between the two locker rooms after the game. CSNNE’s A. Sherrod Blakely speculated that both Crowder and Wall are “likely” to be fined for the incident.