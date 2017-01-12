Jay Talking At The Auto Show

Today I headed over to the Boston Convention Center with one of Jay Talking’s favorite guests, automotive writer Craig Fitzgerald, to give you a taste of the new wave of car-candy at the New England International Auto Show. This Jay Talking video focuses on a quick beast, a party truck, and a dream car. The show runs through Monday, January 16. Enjoy.

Bradley Jay is the host of the Jay Talking radio show which airs weekday mornings on WBZ NewsRadio 1030 from midnight to five. Like the Jay Talking Facebook page. The Twitter handle is @jaytalkingwbz

