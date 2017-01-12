Boston College, UMass Football Among Teams To Play At Fenway Park

BOSTON (CBS) – Three college football games will be held at Fenway Park this November as part of the “Football at Fenway” series.

The Fenway Sports Management group made the announcement Thursday night.

Boston College will serve as the visiting team in its home city as the University of Connecticut will “host” the Eagles on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Brown University and Dartmouth College will play an Ivy League contest on Friday, Nov. 10.

The following day, the University of Massachusetts Minutemen will take on the University of Maine.

“This is a great opportunity for our fans to see us play seven games in Boston, our players to experience a world-famous venue, and to showcase New England and ACC football with the ‘Football at Fenway’ series,” said Boston College Director of Athletics Brad Bates. “We are excited about the chance to play a game in one of American’s most iconic sports venues.”

Ticket information for each game will be announced at a later date.