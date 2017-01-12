Keller @ Large: Trump Should End Speculation, Release Tax Returns

January 12, 2017 7:32 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Jon Keller, Keller At Large

BOSTON (CBS) – “The only one (sic) that cares about my tax returns are the reporters,” says President-elect Trump, but that is false.

As the website Politifact points out, a solid majority of the public do want to know what’s in those returns. And it’s not just Trump skeptics who want the truth – before the election honeymoon began, 62-percent of Republicans wanted them released, and the most recent poll shows 60-percent of the public in general still wants to see them.

Also false – Trump’s claim that he can’t release the returns because the IRS is auditing them, an assertion debunked by the IRS.

So, enquiring minds that aren’t warped by partisanship want to know – why won’t Trump release his tax returns?

Consider what a slam-dunk it would be on Trump critics if he did release them and they showed nothing damaging or remarkable?

And even if they revealed that, say, his boasts about his charitable giving were grossly exaggerated, I’m hard-pressed to see how that embarrassment would bother a man who wasn’t notably embarrassed by the Access Hollywood tapes.

Perhaps Trump’s returns show he has exaggerated his wealth. No one would care.

Perhaps they show he paid little or no tax. Again, big deal, we already know he has taken full advantage of tax loopholes in the past.

But maybe they show bad stuff.

As in, I lied when I said I had no Russian financial ties.

There’s an easy way to stick a fork in that speculation.

Why won’t Trump use it?

Listen to Jon’s commentary:

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia