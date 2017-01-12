Concord-Carlisle High School Student Arrested For Making ‘Serious Threats’

CONCORD (CBS) – A Concord-Carlisle High School student was arrested Wednesday afternoon for making threats against people, authorities said.

Superintendent Diana Rigby said the student, who has not been identified, wrote the threats in a notebook and then handed it over to a member of the school staff.

“They were written serious threats against members of the community,” Rigby told WBZ-TV’s Beth Germano Thursday.

“The principal and his team responded immediately by removing the student for hospitalization as well as requesting assistance from Concord Police, the police chief and the school resource officer.”

“The student has been arrested and he will not return to CCHS,” Rigby wrote in an email sent to parents Thursday morning notifying them of the incident.

She would not comment on the nature of the threats or who the student was allegedly targeting.

“CCHS faculty and staff have strong relationships with their students and due to those positive relationships and the vigilance of the staff, students feel very comfortable in working with those staff members, so we are appreciative of those relationships that enable our students to confide in staff members,” the superintendent told WBZ.

“We’re deeply troubled and very concerned and we want to ensure that out high school is a very safe and secure environment for all.”

There has been no comment from police.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.