WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Concord-Carlisle High School Student Arrested For Making ‘Serious Threats’

January 12, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: concord-carlisle high school

CONCORD (CBS) – A Concord-Carlisle High School student was arrested Wednesday afternoon for making threats against people, authorities said.

Superintendent Diana Rigby said the student, who has not been identified, wrote the threats in a notebook and then handed it over to a member of the school staff.

“They were written serious threats against members of the community,” Rigby told WBZ-TV’s Beth Germano Thursday.

“The principal and his team responded immediately by removing the student for hospitalization as well as requesting assistance from Concord Police, the police chief and the school resource officer.”

“The student has been arrested and he will not return to CCHS,” Rigby wrote in an email sent to parents Thursday morning notifying them of the incident.

She would not comment on the nature of the threats or who the student was allegedly targeting.

“CCHS faculty and staff have strong relationships with their students and due to those positive relationships and the vigilance of the staff, students feel very comfortable in working with those staff members, so we are appreciative of those relationships that enable our students to confide in staff members,” the superintendent told WBZ.

“We’re deeply troubled and very concerned and we want to ensure that out high school is a very safe and secure environment for all.”

There has been no comment from police.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia