Sisters In Brookline Home Where One Was Found Dead Were Hoarders

January 12, 2017 6:12 PM By David Robichaud
Filed Under: Brookline, David Robichaud, Hoarders

BROOKLINE (CBS) — Investigators don’t know the cause of death of a 67-year-old woman whose body may have been decomposing inside her Brookline home for over a year. She shared that home with her 74-year-old sister. But the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office tells us the sisters who lived in the home on Clinton Road were hoarders.

According to Rebecca Wolfe, a clinical responder for the town of Arlington, “There’s no cure for hoarding, but there is treatment.”

Rebecca runs the town’s Hoarding Response Team. Brookline has a similar program but they declined to speak to WBZ.

Wolfe told us hoarders are often ashamed of their behavior and often refuse to answer their door to anyone. She says most live isolated lives.

Hoarding case in Arlington (Image from Arlington Police)

Hoarding case in Arlington (Image from Arlington Police)

Brookline Police told us they went to the home three times this summer to do wellness checks and when the 74-year-old sister answered the door, she said everything was OK.

Wolfe says mental health clinicians like her are best equipped to deal with these situations and they are “respectful” with the top priority of getting hoarders help.

She says that help can include counseling, medication and instructions on how to better organize their lives.

More from David Robichaud
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia