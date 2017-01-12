Bridgewater Man Kidnapped At Gunpoint, Forced To Withdraw Money From ATMs

BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – A 56-year-old Bridgewater man was taken from his apartment at gunpoint and forced to withdraw money from several banks early Thursday morning.

Police say three suspects broke into the man’s Spring Street apartment between 1 and 2 a.m.

The suspects, described as black males, allegedly blindfolded and restrained the victim before forcing him into a vehicle. Two of the suspects were allegedly armed with handguns.

The suspects allegedly drove the man to several banks and forced him to withdraw money using his ATM card.

Police released a surveillance image from one of the banks. The suspect was wearing a winter jacket with a hood and his face is partially covered.

The victim was dropped off at a store on North Main Street in Randolph at about 4:45 a.m. He was taken to Brockton Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information they are urged to contact the Bridgewater Police Department at 508-697-6118.