International Elite Field Announced For 2017 Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – The international elite field has been announced for the 121st running of the Boston Marathon.

A total of 44 elite athletes from 10 countries, including 19 Olympians, were invited to run the Boston Marathon on April 17, John Hancock Financial announced on Thursday.

Read: Complete List Of 2017 Boston Marathon Elite Runners

Atsede Baysa of Ethiopa and Lemi Berhanu Hayle of Ethiopia, who won the women’s and men’s crowns in 2016, will both return to run this April.

Course record-holder Buzunesh Deba, who won the Boston Marathon in 2014, also received an invitation to this year’s race.

Also among those expected to run this year’s race is Dennis Kimetto, who set the world record with a 2:02:57 run in Berlin in 2014.

“As evidenced by the returning champions and top Americans who have already been announced, today’s release of the full field reveals an incredible amount of talent heading to Boston,” said B.A.A. Chief Executive Officer Tom Grilk.