The 2016 Airline Scorecard Names Best, Worst Carriers

NEW YORK (CBS) – For the fourth-straight year, Alaska Airlines has been named America’s best overall carrier by The Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper’s “Middle Seat” columnist Scott McCartney, who puts out an annual airline report card, says the industry is improving with fewer late flights, fewer complains and fewer lost bags. But some carriers clearly do better than others.

Delta Air Lines comes in right behind Alaska with high marks for on-time arrivals and the least amount of canceled flights.

American found itself at the bottom of the scorecard for a second year in a row, and has the highest rates of lost luggage and canceled flights.

“We’ve got to run faster,” an American executive told The Wall Street Journal.

United was the most-improved carrier on the list, landing more flights on time and tying for fifth place overall with JetBlue.