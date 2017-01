BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has a challenger this fall. City Councilor Tito Jackson has ended months of speculation, confirming he will run for mayor and challenge his fellow Democrat and one-time ally.

Jackson will make the official announcement on Thursday afternoon at the Haley House in Roxbury.

Jackson is a lifelong resident of Roxbury and has been on the City Council since 2011. He currently represents Roxbury and parts of the South End, Dorchester and Fenway neighborhoods.