Thomas Scores 38, Celtics Pull Away To Beat Wizards 117-108

January 11, 2017 10:44 PM
BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored 20 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics pulled away late for a 117-108 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Al Horford added 16 points and nine rebounds, Jae Crowder scored 20 and Terry Rozier had 11 for the Celtics, who won for the fifth time in six games and ended Washington’s three-game winning streak.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 35 points. Otto Porter Jr. scored 20 and Markieff Morris finished with 14.

Boston held John Wall to a season-low nine points. The star guard did have 10 assists for the Wizards, who fell to 19-19 a day after moving above .500 for the first time since November 2015.

