Start Times For Saturday’s Frozen Fenway Games Moved Up So Fans Can Watch Patriots-Texans

BOSTON (CBS) — If you wanted to go see some outdoor hockey and watch the Patriots’ playoff game on Saturday, you can now fit both into your busy schedule.
Saturday’s Frozen Fenway doubleheader will now start two-and-a-half hours early, it was announced on Tuesday, so those in attendance can get home and catch Saturday night’s AFC Divisional Round matchup between the Pats and Houston Texans.
The University of Maine will now take on the University of Connecticut at 1:30 pm, moved up from the originally scheduled start time of 4 pm, and the University of New Hampshire will face Northeastern University at 5 pm — up from 7:30 pm. The Patriots and Texans are set to kick off around 8:15 pm on Saturday night.
With these new start times, the gates at Fenway park will now open at noon.
