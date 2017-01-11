Police Investigate Morning Fatal Crash In Raynham

RAYNHAM (CBS) — A 37-year-old man is dead after his car crashed into a bridge on I-495 on Wednesday.
State Police are investigating the single-car crash that killed the only occupant of a Honda Accord at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The driver was traveling north on 495 when police say he crossed all lanes and crashed into a bridge abutment. Police are currently investigating what caused the crash.
Two off-duty firefighters took the man out of the car after the crash, and performed first-aid until first responders arrived. The man was taken to Morton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver, a New Bedford man, has not yet been identified.