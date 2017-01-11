Patriots LeGarrette Blount Missing From Wednesday’s Practice

BOSTON (CBS) — For the first time all season, LeGarrette Blount was missing from Patriots practice.
The running back was the lone absence from the media portion of Wednesday’s practice session, as the Patriots prepare for Saturday night’s AFC Divisional round matchup with the Houston Texans.
It’s unclear why Blount was missing from practice, as he was present at the stadium earlier in the day. We’ll know more on any potential injury when New England’s first practice/injury report of the week comes out Wednesday afternoon.
Blount led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns during the regular season, including two against Houston in New England’s 27-0 victory back in Week 3.
While Blount was missing, defensive tackle Alan Branch returned after missing Tuesday’s session.
The Patriots will have one more practice at Gillette on Thursday leading up to Saturday’s playoff tilt.
Tune in to Saturday’s Patriots-Texans playoff game on WBZ-TV and 98.5 The Sports Hub — the flagship stations of the New England Patriots. Kickoff is set for 8pm, with pregame coverage beginning on 98.5 FM at 5pm and on WBZ-TV at 6pm. Stay tuned for a special edition of Patriots GameDay at 7pm, and Patriots 5th Quarter following the game. The Sports Hub will bring you three hours of postgame reaction and analysis following the game!