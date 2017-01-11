Survey: Comcast, Bank Of America Top List Of Most-Hated Companies

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a list you don’t want to be on–a round-up of the companies widely disliked by customers, employees, and the general public.
A customer satisfaction survey by the website 24/7 Wall Street found the most hated companies in America, and cable giant Comcast topped the list.
More than half of those surveyed said they had a negative experience with the cable provider.
The site said that, in addition to their own survey findings, they used data including employee reviews on the website Glassdoor.com and results from surveys by the American Customer Satisfaction Index to rate the most-hated companies.
Bank of America came in second, followed by Mylan, the drug company that faced widespread backlash after they increased the cost of the EpiPen last year.
McDonald’s and Wells Fargo rounded out the top five. Facebook, Spirit Airlines, and Wal-Mart were also included.
