Martellus Bennett Helps Roxbury School In Desperate Need Of New Books

January 11, 2017 11:17 PM
Filed Under: Martellus Bennett, Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) – A Patriots player is scoring big with Boston school kids. Martellus Bennett answered a tweet from a local school advocate who needed help buying books for students.

Miss Maginnis was hoping perhaps for a retweet. She had no idea that the New England tight end would dig into his own pocket to give the Tobin School what they need to help kids succeed.

For the playoff game against the Texans on Saturday, Bennett has a new group of cheerleaders at the Roxbury school. The game hasn’t even started, and he’s already their MVP.

Martellus Bennett celebrates after catching a first half touchdown against the New York Jets. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

“These kids are going to appreciate it probably more than he could even understand,” said Courtney Maginnis.

Tobin was in desperate need of new books for their K-8th graders but the online fundraiser was at a standstill. That’s when Miss Maginnis thought of their good friend Mr. Bennett, who read his own book to students just last month.

Patriots TE Martellus Bennett reads to students at the Tobin School (WBZ-TV)

“I was at the gym last night and I tweeted him. Within minutes he tweeted me back and said ‘Miss Maginnis what do you need? How much?’ I said $3000 is the goal. He said ‘send me the link I’ll hook you up.’ And he did.”

Just like that, Tobin reached their goal. All thanks to a player, who knows the most important score, is success in the classroom.

“Twenty-five hundred dollars to us, is like a million dollars,” Maginnis said. “He goes out and does his job every week and he plays and we cheer him on. But it’s more than that. He’s part of our community, and that really means something to us.”

Maginnis told WBZ she got to deliver the good news to students today. They colored their goal thermometer all the way to 100% and now wait for $3000 worth of new books to be delivered to their library.

