El Pres On Zo & Bertrand: Patriots Fans Should Spit On — Not Murder — Roger Goodell

January 11, 2017 12:32 PM
Filed Under: 98.5 The Sports Hub, Dave Portnoy, DeflateGate, El Pres, New England Patriots, Roger Goodell, Sports News, Zo and Bertrand, Zolak & Bertrand

BOSTON (CBS) — After hearing that he had wished some ill-will on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Michael Felger called Dave “El Pres” Portnoy of Barstool Sports “a disgrace” on Tuesday’s Felger & Mazz (check out the video above).

Portnoy didn’t take too kindly to Felger’s assertion, and answered with a rather scathing post about the 98.5 The Sports Hub host. El Pres joined Zolak & Bertrand on Wednesday to clear the air, and while he wishes harm on the man who suspended Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for four games over that whole DeflateGate mess, he doesn’t want to see him in a body bag because of a Pats fan.

“I definitely wish ill-will on Goodell and stand by that,” he said. “If he actually died, I’d smile. But that doesn’t mean I condone murder. As a personal rule, I don’t condone murder.

“Everyone should be allowed to spit on him,” he continued, “but I can’t get behind someone punching him in the face or something like that. I’d be happy if that happened, but I can’t condone it.”

Portnoy said none of this really matters, because Goodell is a “yellow coward” and won’t show his face at Gillette Stadium.

“I’d want him here. I want him to face the music and be able to ask him the question,” said Portnoy. “I want him to actually be in fear. I’d love to confront him and ask him real questions. I want all of that. He doesn’t even let people ask him a question, so he’d never come to Foxboro.”

Take a listen to the full interview, including Portnoy taking aim at Jim Murray and Hardy:

