Claude Julien Happy With Bruins’ Strong ‘Start To Finish’ Effort Against Blues

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Did Claude Julien save his job again on Tuesday night? Based on everything coming from the team and local media in recent days, it sure feels like it. The Bruins put together perhaps their most complete game of the season in a dominant effort against the St. Louis Blues, winning by a 5-3 score that suggests the game was closer than it actually was.

Julien seemed quite pleased with his team’s effort when he spoke to NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley after the game.

“I thought we played a solid game tonight against a really good hockey club,” said Julien. “The details were there, our neutral zone [play] was really good … I thought we played hard from start to finish, so it was a good win for us.”

It’s a curious pattern with Julien and the Bruins. It seems that every time the heat gets turned up on the head coach, the Bruins suddenly play their best hockey. It also happened in Florida against the Panthers last Saturday. Then, after a disappointing effort in Raleigh in an overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, they elevated once again in St. Louis.

It was encouraging for the Bruins to show that they’re capable of the kind of performance they put out there against the Blues, but the inconsistency is still there. And until they start to play up to their capabilities more consistently, the scrutiny for the head coach will remain.

But after Tuesday night, Julien is certainly safe. For now. Again.

