WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: 11 a.m. President-Elect Trump News Conference

Boston City Councilor Giving Kids Free Ice Cream For Shoveling Out Hydrants

January 11, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Carl Stevens, JP Licks, Matt OMalley, Snowstorm

BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston City Councilor has a plan to motivate his youngest constituents to clear fire hydrants after snowstorms–and the results are pretty tasty.

City Councilor Matt O’Malley is giving kids $5 gift cards to ice cream chain JP Licks if they shovel out a fire hydrant this winter.

O’Malley said he sees this as a win-win, because the hydrants need to be accessible and kids could use the exercise–and the civics lesson.

“I’m trying to get young people, the youth of Boston particularly, to both provide a public service, learn good citizenship, and be rewarded with some free ice cream when they’re done,” O’Malley told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens.

The plan got results during this past weekend’s snowstorm.

He says he started the practice two years ago, during the winter of 2015–which O’Malley calls “the winter of our discontent.”

“I’ve been very gratified with the fact that so many kids participated two years ago,” he said. “Last year was a mild winter, so we didn’t do it. We started again on Sunday, and we had about 10 more kids do it this past Sunday.”

Before and after photos are required, and can be sent to O’Malley via social media or email.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia