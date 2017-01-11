Police: Woman Lived With Sister’s Dead Body In Brookline Home

January 11, 2017 6:38 PM
BROOKLINE (CBS) – Police say a woman had been living in a Brookline home with her dead sister’s body for more than a year.

The woman’s decomposing body was found in the kitchen.

Two sisters lived at the home on Clinton Road. The Norfolk County District Attorney says the body of the 67-year-old had been there for at least a year.

There is no foul play suspected.

In December, when the discovery was made, police had to tell the other sister who was living there of her younger sister’s death.

The DA’s office says there is a mental health issue and hoarding was a problem.

A neighbor says both sisters tended to keep to themselves, but the city was called enough that someone should have stepped in earlier.

“Someone would report them, so every once in a while there would be a whole crew out there and on one occasion they went to the door and (she) must have answered it and said ‘we don’t need help,’” neighbor Harriet Allen said.

The house has been boarded up and is condemned.

