Hostess Recalls Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies Over Salmonella Fears

KANSAS CITY (CBS) – A recall is underway for some Twinkies because they could make people sick.
The FDA says the confectionery coating on some Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies contains milk powder ingredients that may be contaminated with Salmonella.
No Salmonella-related illnesses have been reported yet. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the yong, sick and elderly.
The recall affects White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies (UPC 888109111571) sold in multipack boxes.
The confectionery coating in question was also present in Palmer chocolate-coated candies that face recall, too.
Anyone who bought the recalled product should return it for a full refund.