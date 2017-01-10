Police: Officer Fired Gun While Responding To Roslindale Armed Robbery

ROSLINDALE (CBS) — A Boston Police officer’s gun accidentally went off while he was chasing three suspects wanted in the armed robbery of a convenience store Monday night, Boston Police said.

Police say three men held up the Alfa Express Gas Station on Washington Street just before 8:30 p.m. Monday. They said one of them was armed with a gun, and presented it during the robbery.

An officer was nearby at the time and quickly responded.

While he was running after the suspects, his gun discharged, firing one shot. Boston Police Chief William Gross said the discharge was accidental in nature.

Nobody was hurt during the incident. The officer whose gun went off was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“The officer did a great job,” Chief Gross told reporters at the scene later Monday night. “He’s by himself, he’s facing three suspects, armed, and he still pursued them.”

The suspects got away, running down Washington Street. No arrests have been made.

Police said there were customers in the store at the time of the robbery.

Investigators are searching for more witnesses and any clues as to where those suspects are. They are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact them.