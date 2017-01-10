Pringles Rolls Out New Line Of Potato-Free Chips

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (CBS) – Pringles is putting another twist on the potato chip, this time by dropping the potato altogether.
Its new snack lineup is called Pringles LOUD. Parent company Kellogg’s says the chips are made out of corn, grain and vegetables.
Does that mean they are healthier than classic Pringles? Unfortunately, the answer is no.
“We’re not trying to convey that the new crisps are better for you,” Kellogg’s senior director of marketing, Kurt Simon, tells CNN.
The new Pringles LOUD flavors are Fiery Chili Lime, Mighty Margherita Pizza, Salsa Fiesta, Spicy Queso and Super Cheesy Italian. They’re now available in retail stores nationwide.