Pringles Rolls Out New Line Of Potato-Free Chips

January 10, 2017 8:50 AM
Filed Under: Kellogg's, pringles

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (CBS) – Pringles is putting another twist on the potato chip, this time by dropping the potato altogether.

Its new snack lineup is called Pringles LOUD. Parent company Kellogg’s says the chips are made out of corn, grain and vegetables.

Does that mean they are healthier than classic Pringles? Unfortunately, the answer is no.

“We’re not trying to convey that the new crisps are better for you,” Kellogg’s senior director of marketing, Kurt Simon, tells CNN.

The new Pringles LOUD flavors are Fiery Chili Lime, Mighty Margherita Pizza, Salsa Fiesta, Spicy Queso and Super Cheesy Italian. They’re now available in retail stores nationwide.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia