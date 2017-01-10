NightSide – A Discussion On Alternative Healing

January 10, 2017 1:24 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Medical science has made extraordinary progress just in the last fifty years alone. But sometimes, traditional medicine can only go so far. What do you do when the normal, typical approach isn’t enough? For some, Tong Ren has provided an answer. Dr. Eleanor Marks, a former Boston University professor, decided sixteen years ago to leave the world of academia and become an expert in Tong Ren healing. Dr. Marks and one of her success stories, Julie Kalustian, join Dan in the NightSide studio to talk about alternative healing and to take your questions.

http://tongrenstation.com/
617-770-4048

Originally broadcast January 9th, 2017.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia