L.L. Bean On Defensive After Family Member’s Trump Donation Sparks Boycott

January 10, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: L.L. Bean

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — L.L. Bean likes to stay out of politics, yet a donation by a member of the Bean family is putting the retailer on the defensive.

The Maine-based company issued a statement late Sunday after being targeted for boycott for alleged ties to Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

The founders of the hashtag #GrabYourWallet included Bean on the list after The Associated Press reported that L.L. Bean’s granddaughter, Linda Bean, contributed $60,000 to a political action committee supporting Trump. The donation exceeded the PAC’s contribution limit.

Bean Chairman Shawn Gorman said he’s “deeply troubled by the portrayal of L.L. Bean as a supporter of any political agenda.” He said there are nine other board members and 50 family owners and that Linda Bean’s donation shouldn’t speak for all of them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia