Gronk Updates Patriots Fans On Injury Rehab In New Video

BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski wants Patriots Nation to know that his recovery from season-ending back surgery is going just fine.
Gronk appeared in a video on Monday night to update Patriots fans on his rehab from a back injury that cut his 2016 season short. The clip was posted on the Twitter and Instagram pages for “Uninterrupted,” the all-digital sports network that lets pro athletes tell their own stories.
“Started my rehab last week. Everything’s going super smooth. Feeling good,” said Gronk. “Can’t wait until I’m back. But the playoffs are going to be a lot of fun. Can’t wait to watch the team go out there and ball.”
Gronk’s younger brother Glenn Gronkowski also makes a quick cameo in the video. Gronk will be watching the Patriots, along with the rest of New England, on Saturday night when they take on the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Playoff at Gillette Stadium.