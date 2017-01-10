Driver Rescued After Fuel Oil Truck Rolls Over In Saugus

SAUGUS (CBS) — The driver of a fuel oil truck was temporarily pinned when the truck rolled over early Tuesday afternoon in Saugus.
The accident took place near the intersection of Sampson Street and Dewey Street.
After arriving on scene, Saugus firefighters were able to extract the driver out of the truck cab through the windshield. Police say the 46-year-old unidentified man suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
The Saugus Department of Public Works deployed booms and sand to control the oil spill. An initial estimate after the accident had 100 gallons of fuel oil spilling on the ground.
Police said state environmental officials are on scene.
The cause of the accident, involving a truck operated by Augusta Oil in East Boston, is under investigation.