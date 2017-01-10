Driver Killed After Crashing Into Tractor-Trailer In Andover

ANDOVER (CBS) – One person was killed in a fiery crash in Andover Tuesday evening.
State Police say a minivan rear-ended a tractor-trailer and then caught fire on Route 125 at about 5:00 p.m.
The tractor-trailer was stopped at the traffic light at Gould Street and Route 125 when the Dodge Caravan struck it.
The van caught on fire after the crash. The driver of the van, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Route 125 was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated.